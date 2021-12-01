Adele announces Las Vegas residency for 2022

Adele is set to cement her superstar status with a Las Vegas residency.

On Tuesday, the British singer announced a series of live concerts at the famous Caesars Palace hotel, set to take place each weekend between January 21 and April 16 next year.

Announcing the “Weekends with Adele” series, the star tweeted: “See you at Caesars in Vegasss.”

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

The shows follow the long-awaited release of her fourth studio album, 30, on November 19, to much critical acclaim.

The album debuted at No 1 in 30 countries, and is already the top-selling album of 2021 in the US, Billboard reported.

It became the fourth UK No 1 album for Adele, 33 – a record for a female act. All of her previous albums – 25, 21 and 19 – also featured in the UK chart the week of 30’s release.

The album details Adele's divorce from charity executive husband Simon Konecki. She has described it as some of her most personal and favourite music she has ever made.

Adele, who has a home in the Los Angeles area, had previously announced she will play two concerts at London’s Hyde Park in July 2022, but has not announced a full-scale tour.

Concert residencies in Las Vegas have become a major attraction in recent years for musicians who do not wish to travel extensively on traditional tours. Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Usher, Barry Manilow and Shania Twain are among the top acts already playing there, or who have announced several dates in the next few months.