Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ becomes Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day

Less than 24 hours after the launch of her first single in six years, rumour has it Adele is already making history.

The singer’s latest song Easy On Me, which dropped on Friday, has become Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day. The music streaming platform has not released any official figures yet, but the announcement came three hours before the 24-hour cycle of the song’s release.

The previous record was held by BTS’s Butter, which was released on May 21. According to Twitter account Chart Data, Easy on Me and Butter have now both achieved more than 20 million each stream each.

Easy On Me is the first release by the singer from her widely-anticipated fourth studio album 30, set to land on November 19. According to the Skyfall singer, it represents “the absolute mess and inner turmoil” she experienced during her 2019 divorce from charity chief executive Simon Konecki.

It was released along with a music video with a substantial run time of five minutes 31 seconds, which has raked in 47 million views since.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this month, the singer spoke about returning to the studio to record the album.

She also talked about how music was like therapy during the past few years, as was working out. “I realised that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

The singer reported a 45-kilogram weight loss over the last one year, something she credits to a stringent diet and exercise programme.

"It's sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it," she said. "I always say that 21 doesn't belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I'm not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don't think I'll ever let this one go."