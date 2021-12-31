Watch: Sheikh Hamdan gets caught in the rain while driving through Dubai desert

Crown Prince of Dubai was dune bashing when heavy rain lashed the emirate

Sophie Prideaux
Dec 31, 2021

Unexpected heavy downpours across the UAE left many people caught out in the rain on Friday, including Dubai’s Crown Prince.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a video of himself with his 13 million Instagram followers driving through the Dubai desert as torrential rain batters the windscreen, making it almost impossible to see ahead.

Read more
Sheikh Hamdan takes to the skies: Dubai Crown Prince shares video in flying go-kart

Earlier in the day, he shared pictures of his black 4x4 parked in the desert, with Burj Khalifa visible in the background.

The Crown Prince was one of many people across the country to share videos of the weather on New Year’s Eve, with images of flooding, looming clouds and fallen beach umbrellas rife across social media.

The rain, which started in Dubai in the early hours of the morning, is predicted to continue into New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve revellers planning to watch fireworks have been warned to take waterproof clothing and prepare for heavy traffic.

Sheikh Hamdan’s video comes after he shared his New Year wishes on Instagram earlier this week. “Let’s get ready to smile & move to 2022!,” he captioned the video, which showed him riding in a glass-front elevator.

Image 1 of 11

The rain comes down at the beach in Dubai.

Updated: December 31st 2021, 1:09 PM
DubaiWeatherSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan gets caught in the rain while driving through Dubai desert
An image that illustrates this article UK consumer spending surged on the 'insperience' in 2021
An image that illustrates this article How to recycle Christmas trees for free in the UAE
An image that illustrates this article 11 weird and wonderful New Year's Eve traditions from around the world