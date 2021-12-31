Watch: Sheikh Hamdan gets caught in the rain while driving through Dubai desert

Unexpected heavy downpours across the UAE left many people caught out in the rain on Friday, including Dubai’s Crown Prince.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a video of himself with his 13 million Instagram followers driving through the Dubai desert as torrential rain batters the windscreen, making it almost impossible to see ahead.

Earlier in the day, he shared pictures of his black 4x4 parked in the desert, with Burj Khalifa visible in the background.

The Crown Prince was one of many people across the country to share videos of the weather on New Year’s Eve, with images of flooding, looming clouds and fallen beach umbrellas rife across social media.

The rain, which started in Dubai in the early hours of the morning, is predicted to continue into New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve revellers planning to watch fireworks have been warned to take waterproof clothing and prepare for heavy traffic.

Sheikh Hamdan’s video comes after he shared his New Year wishes on Instagram earlier this week. “Let’s get ready to smile & move to 2022!,” he captioned the video, which showed him riding in a glass-front elevator.