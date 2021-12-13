Sheikh Hamdan takes to the skies: Dubai Crown Prince shares video in flying go-kart

The Dubai royal flew solo in the propeller-driven buggy

Farah Andrews
Dec 13, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shared a video of himself taking to the skies solo in a flying go-kart.

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared 50 seconds of footage, which shows him take off in a one-man, propeller-driven buggy, and soar above a desert campsite.

The parachute, which helps him take to the air, is emblazoned with the Skydive Dubai logo, but it is not clear if the video was filmed at the company's desert campus, located off the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The Dubai royal simply captioned the video "#flying" and did not share footage of his landing.

No stranger to extreme sports, Sheikh Hamdan has cemented his reputation as an adrenalin-lover over the years.

But perhaps his scariest exploit was in December 2020, when he climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa, filming himself harnessed to the spire of the world's tallest building, 828 metres high.

The video, which he posted alongside the caption “828 metres of excitement”, has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

He also regularly shares photos and videos of himself free-diving, deep-sea fishing, skydiving, jet-skiing, hiking, snowboarding and zip-lining on Instagram.

Why do we call Sheikh Hamdan 'Fazza'?

Like his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan writes poetry, which he sometimes shares online.

Sheikh Hamdan's birthday: 39 pictures to celebrate Dubai Crown Prince turning 39

Fazza means "a person who speeds to the help and support of others". From the Emirati dialect, it's a term often used in Nabati poetry, a common art form in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan has described his poetry as "my identity and poetic character through which I humbly attempt to rekindle joy in the hearts of people, alleviate their suffering in my own simple way. I express their hopes and aspirations."

Some of his poems have been turned into songs.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, stands on top of the Burj Khalifa. AFP

Updated: December 13th 2021, 1:38 PM
Sheikh Hamdan bin MohammedDubai
