Robert Pattinson's style evolution in 35 photos: teen heartthrob to reluctant fashion star

In the last 16 years, Robert Pattinson has evolved from awkward acting teen to a sharp-suited star, at home wearing head-to-toe Dior on international film festival red carpets.

The English actor, 35, became a household name when he starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, but it was a few years before that, after his short stint as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, that he first took to the red carpets.

Along with throngs of screaming female fans, leather jackets, black T-shirts and messy hair have been staples for the star who is returning to our screens in 2022 in The Batman's title role.

Far from always reaching for a tux, Pattinson has worn a rainbow of suits. Although all-black-everything makes up the bulk of his wardrobe, he has been known to splash in colour and texture, with red velvet and a teal jacket, and burnt orange trousers.

Robert Pattinson attends the Christian Dior autumn/winter 2017-2018 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017 in Paris. Getty Images

In recent years, he’s become the face of Dior Homme. He is a front-row regular at the maison’s Paris Fashion Week runway show, and sports the label for red carpet appearances.

However, he’s something of a reluctant fashionisto.

Speaking of his worst red carpet fashion moment, Pattinson described his look for the 2005 premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to GQ, saying: “I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket. I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box.”

He has been connected to Dior since 2012, and says of his relationship with the brand: “I never thought we would be doing it for this long.”

Of pushing fashion boundaries with Dior, the actor says: “If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don’t think I would have gone in a lot of the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like Kim Jones. I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin. I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year – never would have imagined that!”