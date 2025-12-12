Ozempic launches in India, pricing doses under $25 a week

Novo Nordisk launched Ozempic in India on Friday, pricing the 0.25 mg dose at $24.35 per week. as it targets a fast-growing diabetes and obesity market where demand for weight-loss treatments is surging.
Ozempic will be sold in a pen format in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses, the drugmaker said.
Novo set monthly prices at:
- INR 8,800 (US$97) for the 0.25 mg dose
- INR 10,170 rupees for 0.5 mg
- INR 11,175 rupees for 1 mg
Each pen contains four weekly doses.
Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for Type 2 diabetes, has become a global bestseller and is widely used off-label for weight-loss due to its appetite-suppressing effects.
It also protects patients from the risk of cardiovascular events and kidney issues, Novo said.
"Ozempic also helps people with weight-loss of up to eight kilogrammes in people with diabetes ... So, this medication has benefits beyond glycemic control," said Novo Nordisk India head Vikrant Shrotriya.
India's rising obesity rates
India has the second-highest number of people with Type 2 diabetes after China, as well as rising obesity rates, making it a critical battleground for drugmakers vying for a share of the fast-growing weight-loss treatment market.
Analysts expect the segment to reach US$150 billion annually by the end of the decade.
Novo had planned to launch Ozempic in India this month, to gain a foothold before domestic companies roll out cheaper versions. Semaglutide goes off patent in March 2026.
