A white blood cell ingesting MRSA bacteria shown in a coloured scanning electron micrograph. Wikimedia Commons
Health

Superbug MRSA uses 'double defence' to protect itself against antibiotics

Discovery is guiding development of drugs against bacterial infection that kills more than 120,000 people each year

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 01, 2024

