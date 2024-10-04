Experts have explained why vaccines won't take as long to manufacture in the future. Getty Images
Experts have explained why vaccines won't take as long to manufacture in the future. Getty Images

Health

How Belgium has become the 'Silicon Valley' of vaccine development

The demand to develop and deliver new doses has never been more intense - and one country is leading the way in the challenge of meeting it

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

October 04, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara