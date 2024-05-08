AstraZeneca withdraws Covid-19 vaccine due to 'lack of demand'

AstraZeneca has begun the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a “surplus of available updated vaccines” since the pandemic.

The company said it would proceed to withdraw Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency confirmed the vaccine is no longer authorised for use.

“As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines,” the company said, adding this had led to a decline in demand.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's decision came after a statement to the High Court in London in February confirmed that its vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS” (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome), a form of blood clot.

Cases were found in people with a low blood platelet count.

It is estimated that between two and three per 100,000 people who were vaccinated had this adverse effect.

The firm's application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the UK's Daily Telegraph. The newspaper has highlighted cases of patients who say they were left with permanent health problems and are suing the drug maker, though some cases were recently dropped.

The vaccine, developed with scientists from the University of Oxford, was seen as pivotal given its low cost and the fact it could be stored in a normal fridge rather than super-cold storage.

London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as Covid-19 medicine sales declined, Reuters reported.

Scientists are still learning much about the effects of Long Covid, which is thought to affect millions of people.