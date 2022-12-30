Abu Dhabi continuing to offer Covid-19 services as infections drop

Abu Dhabi health chiefs said on Friday they remain committed to providing Covid-19 screening and vaccination services to safeguard the public, amid a steep decline in infection rates in recent months.

It was announced earlier on Friday that Covid-19 test centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will permanently close from Saturday.

Covid-19 screenings and vaccinations will now be available from general Seha healthcare centres, with positive cases assessed at Al Rahba and Al Ain hospitals, state news agency Wam reported.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health confirmed vaccinations and PCR tests will remain available in various facilities, including Seha's healthcare centres, other medical centres and pharmacies.

The department said it “remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all community members in Abu Dhabi and ensuring that it is providing the necessary healthcare services, as it continues to provide PCR tests and Covid-19 vaccinations for those who need it”.

“These services can be provided in pharmacies, healthcare centres and hospitals across Abu Dhabi, which guarantees ease of access for all community members,” said the department.

Nearly all Covid-19 restrictions in the UAE were lifted on November 7, as the country continued to make a strong recovery from the pandemic.

The removal of the requirement to have green status on Al Hosn app ― proof of a recent PCR test and vaccination status ― to enter the majority of public places in Abu Dhabi was among changes.

About 198 million PCR tests have been conducted nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020, and almost 25 million vaccine doses administered.

The lifting of green status rules, as well as testing measures being dropped for air travel in many countries, has reduced demand for screening services.

In September, authorities announced that masks were no longer mandatory in most indoor public places.

Face coverings in indoor public places had been required for two and a half years.

Daily new case numbers, which were above 1,000 as recently as early August, have dropped below 100 for much of December.

The UAE recorded 74 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, along with a further 150 recoveries.

For a full list of pharmacies providing vaccination and testing services, visit here.