Seha to close all Covid-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

Screenings and vaccinations will take place at healthcare centres

The drive-through Covid-19 testing centre at Al Wagan Hospital in Al Ain. Photo: Seha
Patrick Ryan
Dec 30, 2022
All Covid-19 test centres operated by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will permanently close tomorrow, Saturday, December 31.

Covid-19 screenings and vaccinations will now be available from general Seha healthcare centres, with positive cases assessed at Al Rahba and Al Ain hospitals, state news agency Wam reported.

Officials gradually closed down Seha test centres over the course of the year, as the number of infections stabilised and a treatment programme was introduced across the Emirates.

Al Shamkha drive-through centre closed in August. In March, Seha confirmed that the mobile testing service at City Walk, Dubai, would cease operations.

Before that, in January, Seha permanently closed its Covid-19 drive-through testing centre based at Mina Rashid, Dubai.

Almost all measures introduced to curb the Covid-19 pandemic have vanished from daily life, with only some precautions such as face masks being worn in health centre still in effect.

Daily case numbers have fallen to double digits, with only 74 new infections registered in the UAE on December 29, and about 15,000 currently active cases in the Emirates.

Updated: December 30, 2022, 9:19 AM
