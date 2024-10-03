An ambulance outside the main station in Hamburg after a traveller, fearing he had contracted the Marburg virus, was treated. Getty Images
Health

Marburg virus alert in Germany shuts train station

Medical student and companion undergo testing after showing signs of deadly virus from Rwanda that has killed 11 people since late September

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

October 03, 2024

Beshara

