UAE records 298 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 298 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally of infections since the pandemic began to 903,382.

A further 353 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 887,155.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

The number of active cases has dropped below 14,000.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 208,015 PCR tests.

Read More UAE pledges Dh220 million to support global efforts to fight Covid-19

More than 159.5 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Mass testing of the public and a comprehensive vaccination campaign have been central to the country's recovery strategy.

More than 24.8 million vaccine doses have been administered since a nationwide immunisation drive was launched in December 2020.

About 98 per cent of the eligible population have received at least two vaccine doses.

Infection rates have declined significantly during the course of the year, having topped 3,000 several times in January.