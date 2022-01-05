UAE reports 2,708 Covid-19 cases

Omicron live updates

The UAE recorded 2,708 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of infections to 774,897.

Another 743 people overcame the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 749,254.

No deaths were recorded during the latest 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,170.

The latest daily infections were detected as a result of 469,028 PCR tests.

More than 113 million tests have been conducted to date.

Screening has been ramped up in recent weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Infection rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, after falling below 50 as recently as December 6.

The latest daily caseload was the highest recorded in the Emirates since March 6 2021, when 2,959 infections were confirmed.

The emergence of the highly-contagious Omicron variant has prompted a spike in infections around the world.

Daily case have remained above 2,000 since December 29.

There are currently more than 23,000 active cases in the UAE.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain committed to safety measures in order to aid the country's recovery from the pandemic.

Key steps have been taken to reduce community transmission, including the recent reinstatement of Abu Dhabi border testing rules.

As of December 30, vaccinated people entering Abu Dhabi must show Al Hosn green pass, while those who have not been vaccinated must present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.

The rules run in conjunction with EDE scanner checks at the border checkpoint in Ghantoot.

The devices were introduced on December 19 to help identify cases of Covid-19. Officers at the checkpoint on the E11 use a mobile phone application to detect signs of fever.

The UAE will ban unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10, authorities announced on Saturday.

Emiratis who are fully vaccinated will also be required to take a booster shot if eligible should they wish to travel.