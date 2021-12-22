UAE records 665 new Covid-19 cases as testing is stepped up

The UAE recorded 665 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its largest daily number in more than three months.

The latest caseload took the overall tally of infections to 745,555.

Another 294 people beat the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 739,277.

The number of daily infections is the highest since September 11, when 725 positive tests were recorded.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 398,972 PCR tests.

Daily testing approached 400,000 for the second day running as the UAE intensifies its efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 107.7 million tests have been conducted to date.

No deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,154.

The government has urged the public to take “social responsibility” this holiday season amid a significant rise in Covid-19 cases.

Officials asked people to wear masks, follow social distancing rules and exercise caution at social occasions, but set out no further restrictions during the televised briefing on Tuesday evening.

Daily case numbers have risen sharply this month, after only 48 positive tests were recorded on December 6.

The recent increase halted a steady decline in cases throughout the second half of the year, which peaked at close to 4,000 in February.

“We call upon members of society to co-operate and adhere to preventive measures by committing to wearing masks, staying away from crowded places and maintaining personal hygiene,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, official spokeswoman for the health sector, during a televised briefing on Tuesday.

“Society’s health is a priority and is everyone’s collective responsibility.

“It’s a social responsibility to preserve the gains that the country has made towards sustainable recovery.”