UAE records 60 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 60 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 742,567.

Another 86 patients beat the virus as the recovery tally rose to 737,656.

No deaths were recorded during the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,149.

Zero fatalities have been reported on seven of the nine days of the month so far.

The latest cases were identified as a result of a further 320,857 PCR tests.

Close to 104 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

A mass screening strategy and a nationwide vaccination drive have been credited as key factors in the country's continued recovery from the pandemic.

The UAE launched its immunisation campaign on December 9, 2020, when the Sinopharm vaccine was registered for use.

In the 12 months since, more than 22 million doses of vaccine have been administered to the public.

More than 90 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Daily case numbers have remained below 100 for more than six weeks, having peaked at close to 4,000 per day in early February.