Saudi-led coalition pauses Yemen military operations to help peace efforts

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has said it has stopped carrying out military operations in order to work towards a peaceful settlement.

Over the past few months, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Yemen have been moving towards a ceasefire agreement to bring to an end the six-year conflict.

Saudi Arabia and Iran restarted talks in April with their first high-level meeting since Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016.

The Saudi Coalition spokesman Turki Al Malki said on Saudi state television on Thursday that "no military operation has been carried out in the vicinity of Sanaa or any other Yemeni cities in the past period".

Mr Al Maliki said the coalition is "preparing the political ground for a peace process in Yemen".

The decision to de-escalate Saudi's role in the conflict comes after months of a Houthi offensive to seize Marib, the last major piece of government-held territory.

Saudi Arabia has been helping Yemen's government keep hold of Marib and prevent sending Yemen into a further humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, Yemen is already facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis due to a war that has left nearly two-thirds of the country's population dependent on aid.

Other Gulf countries have joined the ceasefire efforts.

Omani officials visited Sanaa earlier this month to begin diplomatic talks with the Houthi rebels and Oman’s foreign minister, Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, visited Riyadh on Wednesday.

Refugees in Marib