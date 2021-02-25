Biden discusses Yemen and human rights with Saudi King Salman

US President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman spoke on Thursday to discuss the Yemen war and human rights.

King Salman is the first Gulf Co-operation Council leader – and the third Middle East leader – to receive a call from Mr Biden.

“Together they discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” the White House said.

“The president noted positively the recent release of several Saudi-American activists and Ms Loujain Al Hathloul from custody, and affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law.”

While Mr Biden announced an end to US support for the Saudi-led coalition's military operations in Yemen, his administration has repeatedly vowed to defend the country from attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday as part of a series of calls with his equivalents across the Gulf region.

“Secretary Blinken and the foreign minister discussed the importance of Saudi progress on human rights, including through legal and judicial reforms, and our joint efforts to bolster Saudi defences,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The secretary also reiterated his commitment to US-Saudi co-operation on ending the war in Yemen, regional security co-ordination, counter-terrorism and economic development.”

Mr Blinken also had a call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi.

The call came the same day Prince Faisal travelled to Oman to meet Mr Al Busaidi.

The focus of his meeting in Oman was on unity and stability in the region, the Oman News Agency reported.

The State Department said that Mr Blinken also “expressed his appreciation” to Mr Al Busaidi “for Oman’s mediating role in advancing regional peace and stability".

They “discussed security co-operation and reaffirmed the importance of Oman’s trade and investment relationship with the United States".

Mr Blinken also spoke to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al Mohammed on Thursday.

The State Department said that they “discussed regional security and Gulf unity, and Secretary Blinken welcomed Kuwait’s mediating role in the region".

Mr Blinken expressed “the best wishes of the American people on the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation from Saddam Hussein’s invasion and occupation".

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now