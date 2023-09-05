Saudi Arabia's new Iran ambassador assumes post on landmark day for ties

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Iran has arrived in Tehran to begin his duties, the kingdom's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Abdullah Al Anazi arrived in Iran hours after his Iranian counterpart landed in Riyadh to commence his duties as envoy to the kingdom.

“The directives of the wise leadership – may God support them – confirm the importance of strengthening relations and intensifying communication and meetings between the kingdom and Iran, and moving them towards broader horizons,” Mr Al Anazi said in his first official statement upon his arrival.

Iranian state news outlet Irna said: “By upgrading the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia to the ambassadorial level, the two countries officially resumed their relations at the highest level after seven years.”

Mr Al Anazi was the Saudi ambassador to Oman from 2021 to 2023.

Before that, from 2008, he was secretary general of the Saudi-Qatari Co-ordination Council and a member of the preparatory committee for the body at the Saudi Royal Court.

He said the kingdom's Vision 2030 programme would enhance co-operation between Iran and Saudi Arabia with a strategy that promotes "principles of good neighbourliness, understanding, constructive and purposeful dialogue, and respect", which "enhances mutual trust between the two brotherly countries".