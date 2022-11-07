Saudi fighter jet crashes after 'technical malfunction'

A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed owing to a “technical malfunction during a routine training mission”, state media has reported.

The aircrew, consisting of two officers, survived the crash by using their ejector seats, the Saudi Press Agency said, quoting Ministry of Defence spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki.

There were no casualties from the incident, the spokesman said.

“No injuries or ground damage have been reported,” he added.

“An investigation committee has commenced its task to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident,” the SPA quoted Brig Gen Al Maliki as saying.

The plane was on a training flight at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia's east, about 500 kilometres from Riyadh.