Saudi Arabia reiterates support for international efforts for Yemen peace

Saudi Arabia late on Tuesday reiterated its support for international efforts that aim to bring peace to Yemen, urging world powers to classify the Houthis, who have taken over much of east Yemen and the capital Sanaa, as a terrorist group.

A UN-backed truce between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognised government was not renewed earlier this month. It came into force in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting as the civil war in Yemen entered its eighth year.

The ceasefire came to an end on October 2.

"We continue to support international efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and call on the international community to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist group, boycott it and dry up its sources of funding," the Saudi news agency said.

The statement came during a session chaired by King Salman that was held by the Council of Ministers at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia's representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al Wasil, said last Thursday that the international community should reconsider designating the Houthis as a terrorist group.

Mr Al Wasil said the rebels had obstructed the truce and continued to besiege cities in Yemen.

The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, last week expressed his regret that the truce was not extended, saying that this would lead to a further deterioration in the country's situation.

The top UN official said hopes for a renewal are possible and called for the engagement of the two parties.

“I personally believe that there is still a possibility for the parties to come to an agreement. The stakes are this high,” Mr Grundberg told the UN Security Council.

He said Yemen's warring parties now have a choice before them.

"They can choose to preserve and build on the truce and take the path towards peace as is expected from them by the Yemeni population. Otherwise, a return to war would mean renewed and increasing suffering for the civilian population,” he said.

The war in Yemen started in 2014 after the takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Houthis, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene on behalf of the internationally recognised government.