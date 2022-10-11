Anwar Gargash receives special envoy for Yemen

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received Hans Grundberg, the United Nations' special envoy for Yemen on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two discussed recent developments in the crisis in Yemen and international efforts to find a peaceful solution, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting addressed the recent talks held by Mr Grundberg and other international parties to extend the truce in Yemen and reach a permanent ceasefire, and encourage relevant parties to return to the negotiating table to reach a peaceful settlement.

READ MORE US welcomes UAE support for Yemen truce

Dr Gargash said the UAE supported UN efforts and those of the international community to end the suffering of the Yemeni people, who are facing devastating humanitarian conditions.

He also commended the role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the work of the UN and the international community to reach a political solution to the crisis, and noted the positive response of the Yemeni government to the UN’s suggestions of extending the truce.

Mr Grundberg spoke about the efforts of all Yemeni parties and the international community to reach a ceasefire, saying the UAE’s relevant role was greatly appreciated.

Yemen's pro-government forces mark 56th anniversary of revolution: in pictures