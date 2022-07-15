Joe Biden heads to Saudi Arabia with Iran and security top of the agenda

Latest news on Joe Biden's tour of the Middle East here

US President Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet with King Salman and hold meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of a major GCC+3 meeting.

Mr Biden says he’s looking to reassert America’s influence in the region and his arrival comes at a time of upheaval.

Oil and food prices have surged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global inflationary pressure is pushing prices up.

Talks with Iran on reviving a nuclear accord to limit Tehran’s enrichment of uranium have stalled and a tentative ceasefire in Yemen is holding, but major challenges remain in ending the more than five-year war.

These issues and more will be on Mr Biden’s agenda in the kingdom as he seeks to reset the US-Gulf relationships at a meeting with regional leaders on Saturday that also includes the leaders of US allies Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

A major concern in the Gulf and broader Middle East is Iran’s nuclear programme, its support for proxies from Lebanon to Yemen and the threat of its ballistic missiles and armed drones.

In Israel, Mr Biden committed to deepening security co-operation and signed a pledge to use all national resources to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb – including, if needed, military operations.

Now the Gulf and Middle East partners will be looking for tangible commitments to security and stability, especially as the US has drawn down troops in Iraq and consolidated its footprint in the region as it seeks to pivot towards Europe and Asia.

Mr Biden’s visit to the kingdom also caps off months of visits to the kingdom by US officials seeking to shore up a decades-long strategic partnership.

After entering office, the US president halted arms sales to the kingdom, described it as a “pariah state” and criticised the leadership – and particularly the crown prince – over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Istanbul consulate in 2018.

But Mr Biden says these statements weren’t intended to damage the US-Saudi relationship.

“From the start, my aim was to reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that’s been a strategic partner for 80 years,” he wrote in an Op-Ed before the visit.

Officials on both sides say Mr Biden’s visit will focus on a US recommitment to Gulf security and a recommitment to the relationships more broadly.

One major question in the US since he boarded Air Force One earlier this week has been whether there will be a public handshake between Mr Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed.

While the White House put out statements insisting that Covid-19 protocols meant the president wouldn’t be shaking any hands during the trip, the rule didn’t seem to last beyond the initial fist bump greeting on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Mr Biden was then seen in an extended handshake with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after and from there was seen shaking hands with numerous officials over the two-day visit.

“Whatever image comes out with the president and the crown prince in the same frame is going to be distributed for years to come,” Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told Bloomberg.