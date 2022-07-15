Joe Biden lands in Saudi Arabia with Iran and security top of the agenda

Latest news on Joe Biden's tour of the Middle East here

US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening to meet with King Salman and hold meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of a major GCC+3 meeting.

He was met at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Governor of Makkah province Prince Khalid Al Faisal and Saudi Ambassador to Washington Princess Reema bint Bandar.

The president made the short journey to Jeddah's Al Salam Palace where he was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed with whom he exchanged a fist bump greeting as the pair walked inside for a meeting with King Salman.

Mr Biden says he’s looking to reassert America’s influence in the region and his arrival comes at a time of upheaval.

Oil and food prices have surged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global inflationary pressure is pushing prices up.

Talks with Iran on reviving a nuclear accord to limit Tehran’s enrichment of uranium have stalled and a tentative ceasefire in Yemen is holding, but major challenges remain in ending the lengthy conflict.

These issues and more will be on Mr Biden’s agenda in the kingdom as he seeks to reset the US-Gulf relationships at a meeting with regional leaders on Saturday that also includes the leaders of US allies Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

A major concern in the Gulf and broader Middle East is Iran’s nuclear programme, its support for proxies from Lebanon to Yemen and the threat of its ballistic missiles and armed drones.

In Israel, Mr Biden committed to deepening security co-operation and signed a pledge to use all national resources to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb – including, if needed, military operations.

Now the Gulf and Middle East partners will be looking for tangible commitments to security and stability, especially as the US has drawn down troops in Iraq and consolidated its footprint in the region as it seeks to pivot towards Europe and Asia.

"The Jeddah summit is an opportunity to adopt a common understanding to deal with the challenges of security and stability ... and an approach to work and co-operation in the areas of development and prosperity," Gulf Co-Operation Council Secretary General Nayef Falah Al Hajraf.

Mr Biden’s visit to the kingdom also caps off months of visits to the kingdom by US officials seeking to shore up a decades-long strategic partnership.

After entering office, the US president halted arms sales to the kingdom, described it as a “pariah state” and criticised the leadership – and particularly the crown prince – over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Istanbul consulate in 2018.

But Mr Biden says these statements weren’t intended to damage the US-Saudi relationship.

“From the start, my aim was to reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that’s been a strategic partner for 80 years,” he wrote in an Op-Ed before the visit.

Officials on both sides say Mr Biden’s visit will focus on a US recommitment to Gulf security and a recommitment to the relationships more broadly.

On the day Biden arrived in the kingdom, Princess Reema wrote in Politico magazine that "history has shown us that the United States and Saudi Arabia have emerged from every challenge stronger together and the future should be no different."

But she also said that long gone are the days that US-Gulf ties were about security in exchange for oil, instead Saudi Arabia wanted a partnership of equals looking to address climate change, food security, development, empowerment and entrepreneurship together.

One major question in the US since he boarded Air Force One earlier this week has been whether there will be a public handshake between Mr Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed after the fist bump greeting.

While the White House put out statements insisting that Covid-19 protocols meant the president wouldn’t be shaking any hands during the trip, the rule didn’t seem to last beyond the initial fist bump greeting on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Mr Biden was then seen in an extended handshake with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after and from there was seen shaking hands with numerous officials over the two-day visit.

“Whatever image comes out with the president and the crown prince in the same frame is going to be distributed for years to come,” Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told Bloomberg.