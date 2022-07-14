Biden, Lapid sign US-Israel pledge to deny Iran nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday announced a joint declaration on the two countries' partnership, with Washington emphasising its commitment to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons.

Standing on matching lecterns with US and Israeli flags waving on twin LED screens in the basement of the Waldorf Astoria, the two leaders pledged their support for each other and their respective countries.

“We will make sure Israel can defend itself by itself,” Mr Biden said.

The US leader spoke at length of is country's long and close relationship with Israel and said: "We're here to stay. Like it or not, we're here."

The joint declaration signed by the two leaders outlined the lengths America would go to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms.

“The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,” the US said in the joint declaration, which was signed at a meeting of the two leaders in Jerusalem on Thursday.

While indirect talks between the US and Iran remain at near standstill, Mr Biden once again said he hoped Iran would agree to a new pact.

"We’ve laid out for the leadership of Iran what we’re willing to accept to get back into the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Mr Biden said. "We’re waiting for their response. When that will occur, when that will happen, I’m not sure but

Mr Lapid, whose country has long said it retains the right to decide how it chooses to respond to the Iranian threat, said "the only thing that can stop Iran is knowing the free world will use force to stop them."

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, broadcast on Wednesday evening, the US leader said he was prepared to use force as a “last resort” against Iran.

The US also promised to work with other partners in the region “to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilising activities”.

Mr Biden is on his first trip to the Middle East since taking office in January 2020. He is expected to travel to the occupied West Bank on Friday to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and then go to Saudi Arabia.

The president once again stated his belief that a two-state solution was the only way to ensure “a reality in which Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity”.