Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China and new advisers

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, according to a royal decree announced on Sunday, in addition to appointing an ambassador to China and two new advisers to his court.

Mr Al Jubeir will maintain his role as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the royal decree said.

King Salman also appointed Abdulrahman Al Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisers, Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Kanhal and Hammoud bin Badah Al Muraikhi, to the royal court.

Adel Al Jubeir, Saudi Arabian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has become the kingdom's climate envoy. EPA

Dr Najm bin Abdullah Al Zaid was appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Justice and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Issa was named Director General of the General Directorate of Investigation, an internal security organisation.

The royal decree announced on Sunday also appointed new heads and deputies to several boards of directors of state bodies including the Food and Drug Authority, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and the Experts Committee in the Council of Ministers.

Major General Staff Nayef bin Majid bin Saud Al Saud was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, while Major General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Basami was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General as well as being appointed Director of Public Security.

Abdulrahman bin Suleiman Al Sayari was named a member of the Shura Council.