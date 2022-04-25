Ramadan 2022: Saudi Arabia's Al Ghamama Mosque resplendent from above

Stunning new photographs taken from above show prayers taking place at a famed mosque in Saudi Arabia.

The area where Al Ghamama Mosque sits is believed to be where the Prophet Mohammed offered Eid prayers near the end of his life.

It is located about 400 metres from the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

The “cloud mosque” received its name from a story detailing how the Prophet offered prayers at the site to help the city during a prolonged drought. It is said that rain clouds formed over the site after the prayers.

The photographs were released as King Salman announced extra cash payments for Saudis receiving social security. Heads of households will receive $266, with an extra $133 for dependents. The total cost to the state will be $553 million.

