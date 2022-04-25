Ramadan 2022: Saudi Arabia's Al Ghamama Mosque resplendent from above

Photographs show hundreds of Muslims praying together in photographs taken from the air

Taylor Heyman
Apr 25, 2022

Stunning new photographs taken from above show prayers taking place at a famed mosque in Saudi Arabia.

The area where Al Ghamama Mosque sits is believed to be where the Prophet Mohammed offered Eid prayers near the end of his life.

It is located about 400 metres from the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

The “cloud mosque” received its name from a story detailing how the Prophet offered prayers at the site to help the city during a prolonged drought. It is said that rain clouds formed over the site after the prayers.

The photographs were released as King Salman announced extra cash payments for Saudis receiving social security. Heads of households will receive $266, with an extra $133 for dependents. The total cost to the state will be $553 million.

Saudi Arabia holds public Ramadan celebrations for first time since 2020 — in pictures

Updated: April 25, 2022, 5:21 PM
GulfRamadan 2022Saudi Arabia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ramadan 2022: Saudi Arabia's Al Ghamama Mosque resplendent from aboveStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Makkah from above - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia holds public Ramadan celebrations for first time since 2020Story video icon
An image that illustrates this article Banque Saudi Fransi first-quarter net profit up 12% on higher operating income