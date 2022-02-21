Houthi drone lands in Saudi province of Jizan

An explosive drone has struck south-western Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday.

The drone landed in Maabouj, a village about 60 kilometres from Jizan city centre.

It was launched by the Iran-backed rebels and did not cause casualties or damage, the coalition said.

“The drone was launched from Sanaa International Airport to target civilians,” the coalition said in a statement.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones almost daily.

In response to the latest attack, the coalition said a military operation would be carried out to “neutralise the Houthis’ specific capabilities”.

On Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed a drone control operations room in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in an air strike.

Experts and officials say the Houthi drone and missile programme has become more sophisticated with assistance from Iran and its main proxy, Hezbollah.

Yemen has been engulfed by civil war since 2015, months after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of Sanaa.

They took over much of the country’s north and forced the government to flee to the south, then on to Saudi Arabia.