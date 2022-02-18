Houthi drone site destroyed by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s Sanaa

A drone control operations room has been destroyed in an air strike on a site in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa by the Saudi-led coalition.

The attack was in response to the “threat and the military necessity to protect civilians”, the coalition said on Friday.

On Monday, the coalition announced that it had destroyed telecoms systems in Sanaa used by the Houthis to control weaponised drones.

It said the latest operation was in response to a Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport last week, which left 12 people wounded.

Attacks by the rebels have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones on an almost daily basis.

The Houthi drone and missile programme has, since the war began in 2015, become increasingly sophisticated. Experts and officials say the Yemeni rebels have been aided by Iran and its main proxy Hezbollah.

Yemen has been engulfed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The coalition entered the war in March 2015 to try to restore President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi to power.