Primary school pupils to return to classrooms in Saudi Arabia

This follows return of older pupils to in-person lessons

Saudi school pupils wearing face masks attend a class in Riyadh. Reuters
Nada AlTaher
Jan 9, 2022

Primary and nursery school pupils in Saudi Arabia will return to classrooms for the spring term, the kingdom’s health and education ministries said on Sunday.

The move follows the “safe and successful” return to school of secondary, middle and high-school pupils in August, officials said.

“Those under the age of 12 in public, local international and foreign schools will commence their in-person return as of Sunday January 23, 2022,” the ministries said.

Read more
Saudi Arabia seized 37 tonnes of illegal drugs and 234,000 bottles of alcohol in 2021

Remote study will continue for those unable to attend owing to medical reasons, they said.

All pupils, in all school years, will sit their exams in-person during the second term, the spokeswoman for public education at the Ministry of Education, Ibtisam Al Shehri, said on Sunday.

Safety protocol and precautions will be continue to be observed, both ministries said.

“We point to the importance of the society’s adjustment to the changes and challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic,” Ms Al Shehri said.

More than 52 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered and 23.3 million people are fully vaccinated, Ministry of Health spokesman Dr Mohammed Al Abdulaali said.

“The vaccines have contributed to the reduction in critical cases.”

On Sunday, 3,460 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the kingdom in the past 24 hours and 27,742 breaches of safety precautions were recorded during the past week.

Omicron in the Middle East - in pictures

Image 1 of 8
Medical workers conduct Covid-19 antigen tests on Palestinians entering Israel from the Gaza Strip. Bloomberg

Medical workers conduct Covid-19 antigen tests on Palestinians entering Israel from the Gaza Strip. Bloomberg

Updated: January 9th 2022, 3:28 PM
GulfSaudi ArabiaCoronavirus
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Primary school pupils to return to classrooms in Saudi Arabia
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia clamps down on residency and labour law breaches
An image that illustrates this article Five things to do in AlUla in Saudi ArabiaStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article UN accuses Iran of smuggling weapons into Yemen