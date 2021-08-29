Saudi Arabia's schools welcome back 6 million pupils with Covid precautions

A year and a half after schools in Saudi Arabia reverberated to the sound of children filing into classrooms, 6 million pupils arrived for in-person lessons on Sunday with Covid-19 precautions in place.

Secondary, middle and high school pupils formed lines outside their schools to show their vaccination status on the kingdom's Tawakkalna app on the first day of the new academic year.

The first class of the day was a 10-minute guide to the precautionary measures brought in by the ministries of health and education. All children must maintain social distancing and wear a mask during school hours.

Schools have been asked to cancel any academic or co-curricular activity, including assemblies, which compromise with social-distancing regulations.

While children over 12 – eligible for a vaccine in the kingdom – are back in school for in-person teaching, elementary pupils will continue to study remotely until October 30 or until the kingdom reaches herd immunity, the Education Ministry said.

"It was so strange, letting my child take his phone to school and just watch him and others queue outside his school in a mask, it's unlike anything I could have imagined," Ms Ayman, a mother of two in Jeddah who declined to give her first name, told The National.

"It's frightening to see what could happen in the world and how vulnerable we are, but at the same time, today gave me hope that things are getting better."

This school year, if any pupil tests positive for Covid-19, the entire class will be sent home and asked to quarantine for 10 days. To try and prevent that from happening, numerous measures have been brought in.

Desks are now placed two metres apart or divided by sterilised screens and classrooms will not be overcrowded.

The health authorities described masks and vaccinations as the “gateway” to pursuing education in school.

"It was hard explaining to my 6-year-old daughter that she cannot go to the canteen or play closely with her friends during the lunch break,” Jasmine Abdullah, an American citizen living in the kingdom, said.

“This year, apart from stationary we added more supplies like sanitisers, wipes and masks – these are the new essentials now."

Education Minister Hamad Al Sheikh said the safety of children and staff was the top priority and that SR1 billion ($266.6 million) had been spent on equipping schools with precautionary health measures and resources to ensure a safe return to in-person classes.

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Jawf region in the north, visited Saraqa bin Malik Intermediate School in Sakaka to see preparations for the new school year and thanked the ministries for supporting education.

The Education Ministry said that attendance at universities and technical colleges would be limited to those who had been fully vaccinated. Schools and universities will not start marking absentees for a couple of weeks to allow pupils and students to complete their inoculation, it said.

"In order to ensure the regularity of the educational process for our students, and to preserve their safety as well as [that of] families and society, it was decided to postpone calculating absences in the first two weeks for university students and technical and vocational training students who did not complete two doses of the vaccines," a ministry representative said.

More than 93 per cent of pupils have so far received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia and 37 per cent had received two doses, the Education Ministry said last week.

"As for university and higher education, 85 per cent of students received one dose and 59 per cent completed their vaccinations."

The ministry called on pupils to get vaccinated “in order to return safely back to schools, achieve herd immunity so we can return to normal life".

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

