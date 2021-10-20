Saudi Arabia announces Covid-19 booster shots for over-18s

The kingdom has also announced new guidelines for schools

Mariam Nihal
Oct 20, 2021

Saudi Arabia will start inoculating people aged 18 and above with Covid-19 vaccine boosters, it announced on Wednesday.

Last August, the Interior Ministry made two doses of the approved vaccine mandatory for people to enter all public places in the kingdom.

All travellers are required to have both doses of the vaccine to travel on domestic and international flights.

Read more
Saudi Arabia travel guide: is the kingdom open to tourists after Covid-19 rules lifted?

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has delayed opening schools for those under the age of 12 until further notice.

“The in-person classes for students of elementary schools and kindergartens, scheduled to begin on October 31, have been postponed until the completion of scientific studies related to the epidemiological risks of this category so as to ensure their safety as well as the safety of their families,” said a ministry spokesman on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has lifted the need to wear face masks and observe social distancing in outdoor spaces as cases have been in a decline in recent months.

The Ministry of Health announced 47 new Covid-19 cases and 58 recoveries in the kingdom on Wednesday.

Updated: October 20th 2021, 6:57 PM
Covid 19 VaccineSaudi Arabia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia announces Covid-19 booster shots for over-18s
An image that illustrates this article UK foreign secretary to visit Saudi Arabia for trade and security talks
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Crown Prince unveils strategic offices for three regions
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia reopens airports at full capacity