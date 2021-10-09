Ten wounded as drone attack damages airport, Saudi Arabia media reports

Ten people were injured on Friday in an explosives-laden drone attack at King Abdullah airport in the Saudi southern city of Jizan, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the Saudi-led coalition spokesman.

Six Saudis, three Bangladeshis and one Sudanese national suffered minor injuries, reports said. Some of the airport's facade windows were also shattered in the attack, the coalition spokesman told SPA.

The casualties were injured when "a hostile projectile fell on King Abdullah Airport", according to a statement from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, quoted by SPA.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis.

There have been a number of attacks against Saudi targets recently blamed on Houthi forces fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen to reinstate the ousted government there. The coalition, which intervened in March 2015, has often retaliated on cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

In recent years, Saudi Arabian air and ground defences have become more effective at intercepting Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.

Yemen has been ravaged by war, disease and hunger since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and overthrew the government in 2014.

Late last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia had a detailed discussion about the war in Yemen in a meeting with US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a senior administration official said.

UN special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg of Sweden, also met with Saudi officials to discuss ending the conflict last month.