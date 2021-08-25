Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince meets Qatar Foreign Minister in Neom

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani at the royal palace in Neom.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince met Qatar's deputy prime minister in the eastern desert city of Neom on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral ties with Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, who is also Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The officials spoke about co-operation between the two countries in several fields as well as regional developments, Saudi state media reported

Earlier this month, Qatar appointed an ambassador to Riyadh after Saudi Arabia reinstated its envoy to Doha.

In June, Qatar sent an ambassador to Cairo after Egypt reinstated its ambassador to Doha a month earlier.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain restored ties with Qatar in January at the 41st Gulf Co-operation Council Summit in Al Ula, after an almost three-year rift.

The quartet accused Qatar of carrying out destabilising activities and meddling in the affairs of regional neighbours. They called on Qatar to cut ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist organisations. Qatar denied the accusations.

January's Al Ula declaration restored diplomatic, trade and travel ties between the five nations.

A month later, UAE and Qatari delegations met in Kuwait in the first meeting between the two nations since 2017.