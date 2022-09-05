Oman working to restore power after cuts

Oman was working to restore power to several regions on Monday afternoon after power cuts were reported.

Electricity and internet supply went down from about 2pm in Muscat and other parts of the country.

The Oman News Agency confirmed an unspecified number of areas were "facing some interruptions, and they are being dealt with by the Oman Electricity Transmission Company".

"The electricity is currently being restored gradually," it added.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation confirmed a "partial blackout".

It said Muscat and the areas surrounding the capital ― south Al Batinah, north and south Al Sharqiyah and Al Dakhiliyah — were all affected.

كفو والله مواطن ينظم حركت السير بعد انقطاع الكهرباء #همائل الخليج #الكهرباء pic.twitter.com/8qHUZLYYsg — ☔همائل الخليج ⚡ (@Himalayan_Gulf) September 5, 2022

Power should be restored "within the next four hours", the authority said shortly before 3pm.

At Muscat International Airport, officials said it was "expected that operations will be affected by this out of [our] control malfunction".

Traffic lights were out in some areas, according to videos posted online. In one, a local man helped to traffic going at a busy junction.

Some colleges sent students home for the day.

“We were told to go home and classes were cancelled,” Salma Al Habsi, a business student at the National University of Science and Technology, said.

Internet supply was patchy, residents said.

“I am using my mobile phone internet provided by Omantel but my home internet is off because of the power outage. No TV or radio,” said Mohammed Al Saifi, a resident of Muscat.

Rashid Al Salami, a supermarket owner in Seeb, an area in Muscat, told The National that he was trying to prevent frozen produce from being spoilt.

“The emergency electricity staff cannot be reached since the calls are not going through,” he said.

The main state-owned oil company, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), said that claims on social media that the outages were caused by a fire at a power station were false.

"PDO is aware of a photo and a message claiming that a fire has broken out at Mina Al Fahal circulating on social media and WhatsApp. Please be advised that neither is true.," it said.