Players and match officials line up before the World Cup qualifying match between Omar and Qatar, in Doha, on June 7, 2021. All photos: Reuters

Oman's Abdullah Fawaz, left, in action against Qatar's Mosaab Khidir. The hosts qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Oman 1-0 .

An Oman fan during the match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Qatar's Hassan Al Haydos celebrates scoring the goal.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez Bas.

Qatar's Bassam Hisham Al Rawi tries to escape with the ball.

A medic attends to Al Rawi after he sustained an injury.

Qatar's Saad Al Sheeb celebrates after the match.

Fans in the stands.