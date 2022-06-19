Bahrain's new ambassador to Syria begins work in Damascus

Syria’s government has received the credentials of Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, Bahrain’s new ambassador in Damascus, more than six months after he was appointed.

Government media outlet Sana reported that President Bashar Al Assad attended the ceremony recognising Mr Sayyar as Bahrain’s representative.

There, Mr Al Assad “exchanged discussions with him on a number of topics and issues of concern to the two brotherly countries, wishing him success in his mission”.

The ceremony, also attended by Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, is another step towards normalisation of Syria's relations with other countries in the region.

Bahrain joined many of its neighbours in cutting ties with Syria in 2011 following an uprising that led to one of the worst civil wars in the region's modern history. The Bahraini embassy was reopened in 2018.

Mr Al Assad has gradually returned to mainstream regional acceptance after being suspended by the 22 member Arab League in 2011.

Several Arab states supported anti-government opposition groups with significant arms and funding, later to be joined by Turkey and the US.

Syria's readmittance to the Arab League has been under discussion since at least 2018, when it became clear that Syrian government forces had re-established control over most of the country, aided by Iran and Russia. Government forces also took advantage of intra-rebel fighting and the focus of all sides on defeating ISIS.

Regional efforts have since turned towards post-conflict stability and access to Syria for humanitarian aid.