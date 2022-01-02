Bahrain approves use of Covid-19 antiviral drug

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Bahrain approved the emergency use of the oral Covid-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid on Sunday.

The country's health regulator authorised the treatment for people aged over 18, who have mild to moderate symptoms and are at a higher risk of developing severe Covid-19 that may lead to death, Bahrain’s state news agency said.

The decision comes after the National Health Regulatory Authority evaluated data provided by the Pfizer, the drug's manufacturer, the news agency said. A batch of the medication was ordered and was scheduled for arrival this month.

Bahrain’s health ministry said 615 new cases were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, including 105 related to travel.

Paxlovid consists of two co-packaged antiviral medicines – PF-07321332 and Ritonavir – designed to stop the virus that causes Covid-19 from multiplying in the body and to help those infected overcome the infection.

In late December, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Paxlovid to treat “mild to moderate” coronavirus cases in adults and children over 12 years old weighing at least 40kg.

“The authorisation introduces the first treatment for Covid-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally – a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,” said Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, at the time.

In November, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was approved for use in children aged between 5 and 11. Following clinical trials and studies, Bahrain’s health authority found the vaccine to be as effective in children as it is in young adults in the 16-25 age group.

The first batch of these vaccines for children is set to arrive early this year, Bahrain announced earlier.

So far, six vaccines have been approved in Bahrain including the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm and the Russian-made Sputnik.