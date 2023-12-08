Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashes, killing two crew members

A Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed on Thursday, killing two crew members on board, the kingdom's military has said.

The crash took place during a training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia's east, military spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki told Saudi Press Agency.

Brig Gen Al Malki offered no other details about the crash.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia fighter jet crash kills crew

The F-15SA is a variant of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet, which the kingdom has dozens of in its fleet.

In July, a jet crashed near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, killing two pilots.