Kuwaiti Finance Minister resigns three months after appointment

Kuwait’s Finance Minister Manaf Al Hajeri has submitted his resignation from the government less than three months after his appointment.

Mr Al Hajeri, who did not attend the parliament’s ordinary session on Tuesday, is reported to have handed his resignation to Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah on Monday, local media reports said.

The Finance Minister is said to have disagreed with Mr Al Sabah over the recent transfer of the Kuwait Investment Authority to the Minister of Economic and Investment Affairs.

Mr Al Hajeri was first appointed to the portfolios of finance and economy ministries in April, but in a cabinet reshuffle in June following parliamentary elections, the economy and investment ministry was given to Saad Al Barrak, who is also the government’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil.

Kuwait’s parliament met for its ordinary session on Tuesday to discuss issues such as the recent resignation of the country’s financial audit bureau, Faisal Al Shaya.

Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al Saadoun moved the discussion of Faisal Al Shaya’s resignation behind closed doors and asked all non-members of the assembly to leave the main hall before the closed debate began on Tuesday.

Kuwait's fifth government in less than one year took the oath of office on June 19. AFP

Shortly after their closed-door session, the Kuwaiti parliament voted to accept his resignation.

Mr Al Shaya submitted his resignation last week, saying he was forced to step down over political interference in the work of the bureau.

Kuwait’s state audit bureau manages and monitors public funds on behalf of the Kuwaiti government and the National Assembly.

Mr Al Shaya is reported to have resigned following several questions from members of parliament over his office’s integrity amid accusations of corruption.

In June, MP Hamad Al Mudlej threatened to initiate a bill that could have resulted in Mr Al Shaya’s dismissal over alleged violations.