Kuwait forms government with new defence and oil ministers

Kuwait formed its fifth government in less than a year and the fourth under Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, naming new ministers for the defence and oil portfolios ahead of parliament convening on Tuesday.

Saad Al Barrak was named as oil minister, replacing Bader Al Mulla, while Manaf Al Hajeri was reappointed as finance minister.

Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister last week and formed his new cabinet ahead of the newly elected parliament convening its first session on Tuesday after more than a year of tensions between the legislative and executive branches.

At Tuesday’s session in parliament, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal, who was granted key constitutional powers in 2021, is expected to address both the government and citizens.

His previous speech at the National Assembly last October struck an emotional chord when the Crown Prince fought back tears as he recited verses from the holy Quran in a call for unity, before receiving a standing ovation.

Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah, the new defence minister, returns to politics and government after more than a decade of absence. He was also appointed as deputy premier in the new cabinet. He was previously minister of oil and energy for most of his tenure in past governments.

New Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak, pictured in 2008

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al Sabah and Minister of Finance Manaf Al Hajeri kept their posts, as did ministers of health, information, education, commerce and industry and public works.

Newcomers to the cabinet include Sheikh Feras Al Sabah as minister of social affairs, Faleh Al Rqubah as minister of justice and Fahad Al Shulah as minister of state for municipal affairs.

Kuwait holds some of the world's largest oil reserves and has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but political bickering and institutional gridlock have hampered investment and reforms aimed at reducing its heavy reliance on oil revenue.

Who is in Kuwait's new cabinet?