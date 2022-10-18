Kuwait's Crown Prince gives emotional speech as he opens parliament's first session

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah opened the first session of the country's new parliament on Tuesday with an emotional speech in which he cried while reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Kuwait held early elections on September 29 after Sheikh Meshal dissolved Parliament in an attempt to end a political stand-off between the government and the legislature that hindered fiscal reforms.

"We are all partners in bearing responsibility, the people and the ruling family," Sheikh Meshal said at the opening session.

"It was the will of the people that has brought in the lawmakers without any intervention from our side.

"Our speech today before your Parliament is a new covenant document, which is an address of guidance and a message from the political leadership to the children of my nation and to the authorities about how work should be done during the coming period."

He said he would not intervene when Parliament chooses its speaker and committees "so that Parliament will be the master of its decisions".

"We ask God almighty to guide you to what pleases him and keep us away from the plots of the plotters and the hatred of the haters ... and to make Kuwait a state of security and safety," he said.

"Lord, do not cause our hearts to swerve after you have guided us. Grant us your mercy," the Crown Prince said, reciting verses from the Holy Quran as he cried to a standing ovation from attendees.

ختام الخطاب التاريخي دموع صادقة

حفظ الله و اطال الله في عمر ولي عهد الكويت الأمين. pic.twitter.com/1uncRsFoeF — محمد أحمد الملا (@Mohdalmulla67) October 18, 2022

On Monday, Sheikh Meshal swore in a reshuffled government that he said would focus on "priority issues" including development, investment and tackling corruption, the Kuna news agency reported.

In the September elections, 28 seats were won by opposition candidates, while 20 MPs lost their seats, including three former ministers.

Female MPs will serve in Parliament after Jenan Bushehri and Alia Al Khaled were elected as part of the opposition.

Deadlock with the Cabinet delayed the approval of a state budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 and economic reforms.

The budget, which has to be voted on before November, has set spending at 23.65 billion dinars ($77.2bn), compared with 23.48bn dinars in the 2021-2022 budget.