Kuwait parliament opens first session hoping to reconcile with government

Kuwait’s National Assembly is poised to open its inaugural session of parliament where Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah called for unity after more than three years of political turmoil.

Kuwait has formed its fifth government in less than a year under Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, naming new ministers for the defence and oil portfolios who took the oath of office before parliament convened on Tuesday.

“We went through a period of a lack of co-operation between the legislative and executive branches of government and now there is no room for wasting time, effort and opportunities in conflicts and the settling of scores,” Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal told parliament on Tuesday.

“We trust the National Assembly's keenness to achieve the aspirations of the people. We have a new phase of action, reform and advancing the national achievement process ahead of us. The National Assembly must be cleared of obstacles that hinder its work,” he added.

The last time Sheikh Meshal addressed parliament in 2022, he fought back tears as he recited verses from the Quran calling for unity, before receiving a standing ovation from attendees.

A general election last September delivered a mandate for change, bringing 27 new legislators to the 50-member assembly.

But in March, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court annulled the decree dissolving the previous parliament and reinstated it. A few weeks later, the ruling Al Sabah family dissolved that parliament again, setting up the most recent vote, in which most of the legislators elected in September regained their seats.

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah with Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah. Photo: Crown Prince Diwan / Kuna

Kuwait is the only Gulf Arab state to have an elected parliament with powers to hold the government to account through measures such as votes of no confidence against cabinet ministers, including the appointed prime minister.

The political impasse between parliament and the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah over the past year has centred on a draft bill calling on the government to take over the consumer and personal loans of Kuwaiti citizens, with an estimated value of several billion Kuwaiti dinars.

The government said the move would be too expensive, costing almost $46 billion in public funds, while MPs said it would cost less than $6.5 billion.

“We look forward to democratic practices that will contribute to achieving a renaissance and activating the role of the National Assembly. The National Assembly must use constitutional means wisely and must complete the delayed legislation to achieve the aspirations of the people,” the Crown Prince said.

Parliament’s inaugural session on Tuesday will also include the election of the National Assembly speaker, a pivotal political role that will shape the parliament’s next relationship with the current government.

That vote is expected to pit Marzouq Al Ghanim, the scion of an influential political family who was previously speaker for almost a decade, against veteran politician Ahmed Al Saadoun, the last speaker of the last parliament that was annulled by Kuwait’s highest court.

Mr Al Ghanim is a known opponent of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad and recently called him a “danger to the country".