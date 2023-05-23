Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for separation surgery

Syrian conjoined twins Ehsan and Bassam have arrived in Saudi Arabia to undergo surgery to separate them.

A Saudi medical evacuation plane carried the twins and their parents from Ankara, Turkey, to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday.

They were transferred to King Abdullah Specialised Children’s Hospital so doctors could study their condition and consider the possibility of conducting an operation to separate them.

Read More Saudi surgeons successfully separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Dr Abdullah Al Rabiah, the head of the medical team and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, told the Saudi Press Agency that he wished to extend his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the programme to separate conjoined twins.

He said it exemplified the kingdom’s humanitarian efforts to assist those in need worldwide, without discrimination, and confirmed their interest and support for the Saudi programme to separate conjoined twins.

Syrian conjoined twins Ehsan and Bassam arrive in Riyadh. SPA

The parents of the twins expressed their joy and sincere thanks to the King and the Crown Prince, SPA reported.

Last week, KSRelief successfully separated its 56th set of twins. Hassana and Hassina were born in Kaduna, Nigeria, in January last year. They shared an abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, and urinary and reproductive systems.