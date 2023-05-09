Team of 1,000 Saudi volunteers leaves for Sudan to distribute aid worth $100m

A team of 1,000 Saudi volunteers departed for Sudan on Tuesday to deliver food, medical aid and shelter.

Humanitarian aid worth $100 million will be provided to the Sudanese people by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Its kingdom-wide fundraising campaign was launched on Monday to help those affected by the fighting.

Supervisor General of KSrelief Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah said the fundraising campaign was one of the “noble features of the leadership of this country and generous people that respond”.

KSrelief does not deduct any administrative fees from donations, he said.

Senior UN aid envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the worsening Sudan crisis, which experts fear could leave 2.5 million people without enough food and spark a wave of mass migration of nearly one million people.

Saudi Arabia has been working with the US and allies to secure a ceasefire since fighting began in Sudan on April 15.

Rival generals Mohamed Dagalo and Abdel Fattah Al Burhan have shown little desire for compromise as the war enters its fourth week.

“Pre-negotiation talks will continue in the coming days in the expectation of reaching an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated more than 5,000 people from Sudan since the start of its mission.