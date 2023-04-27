More than 3,500 arrive in Ethiopia after fleeing heavy fighting in Sudan

The UN's International Organisation for Migration said more than 3,500 people, including hundreds of Turkish citizens, have arrived in Ethiopia after fleeing intense fighting in Sudan.

Earlier on Thursday, 187 people arrived in Jeddah on board Saudi King Salman's ship the Taif.

They joined the 119 Saudi citizens and 2,425 others from 74 countries already evacuated from the North African country by Saudi forces, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Lt Gen Fahd Al Ghafili, Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, said of the operation: "We provide evacuation facilities for all and everyone is equal. We do not look at nationality or race."

Chinese navy ships sent to rescue citizens from Sudan have evacuated people from five other countries, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

The first batch of 678 people evacuated by the Chinese team arrived safely at a port in Jeddah by ship on Thursday morning, CCTV said.

Many countries have rushed to evacuate embassy staff and citizens by road, air and sea from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds and led to acute shortages of water, food, medicine and fuel.

Rescue operations have intensified since a 72-hour ceasefire took effect at midnight on Monday.

But some fighting was reported in Sudan on Thursday, as well as air strikes in the capital Khartoum.

"So far, more than 1,300 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The Taif’s arrival in Jeddah was followed by women and children being evacuated by female Saudi officers. People were seen holding Saudi flags disembarking the ship.

Saudi Navy personnel assist civilians being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan in Jeddah. SPA / Reuters

"Women and children are helped by generous Saudi women officers who are working day and night to help young children and old women struggling to walk,” Nasser, a Saudi armed forces officer, told The National.

“Saudi Arabia is doing its best for not just its people but for the world, no matter where they are from,"

Thursday's 187 evacuees came from the Netherlands, Russia, Lebanon, Norway, the US, Turkey, Serbia, Poland, Germany, India, Georgia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sweden, Uzbekistan, the UK, Ireland, Kenya, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Armenia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Paraguay and Pakistan, the ministry said.

Lt Gen Al Ghafili told The National caring for evacuees was "a national duty".

Five Saudi citizens and 198 others arrived on another of King Salman’s ships, the Abha, on Wednesday evening.

Diplomats voiced their appreciation for the kingdom’s efforts in evacuating them from Sudan, with Malaysia's ambassador to the kingdom Wan Zaidi Abdullah praising the government's role in helping his country's citizens reach safety.

Pakistan’s General Consul to the kingdom, Khalid Majid, thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for helping 40 Pakistani citizens who arrived on the Abha.