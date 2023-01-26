Kuwaiti government resignation accepted by Emiri decree

The resignation of Kuwait's government was accepted on Thursday in an Emiri decree, state news agency Kuna reported.

The decree accepting the government’s resignation was issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah, as part of key constitutional powers he was granted by the Emir in late 2021.

The government under Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah will continue in a caretaker role until a new cabinet is formed.

Sheikh Ahmad submitted his cabinet’s resignation earlier this week after weeks of tension with the National Assembly over requests to question two cabinet ministers.

Kuwaiti MPs last week offered to withdraw a controversial loan relief bill that has led to deadlock with the government — provided ministers raise wages in the country in return.

The political impasse between the two bodies has centred on a draft bill calling on the government to take over the consumer and personal loans of Kuwaiti citizens, with an estimated value of several billion dinars.

The government says the move would be too expensive, costing almost $46 billion in public funds. MPs say it would cost less than $6.5 billion.