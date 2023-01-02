Saudi Railway celebrates training achievements of first women drivers

Saudi Arabia is celebrating the achievements of the women who will soon be driving the kingdom's bullet trains, after completing their first stage of training in 2022.

Saudi Railway (SAR) released a video of the 32 graduates from the first training phase on New Year's Day.

They are now on track to be the first women to drive SAR's trains.

Officials hope their achievements will inspire and empower other women to pursue a career with the railway.

32 قائدة سعودية ينطلقن بأقصى سرعة لتحقيق حلمهن الكبير في قيادة أحد أسرع قطارات العالم ليكنّ بذلك أولى دفعات #قائدات_قطار_الحرمين_السريع . pic.twitter.com/zWGA5DbsuT — الخطوط الحديدية السعودية | SAR (@SARSaudiRailway) January 1, 2023

“Today, we are recording a new step in terms of localising competencies and empowering women in our pioneering sector,” said Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al Jasser.

Trainees completed more than 480 hours of training in areas including theory, work hazards, traffic and safety regulations and other technical aspects. This first phase was completed last August.

After a year of training, the women will drive bullet trains on the 453km Haramain high-speed line between the cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Al Jasser said women in the workforce are vital to the country, and that in the coming months, highly trained and qualified Saudi women will be driving trains between the holy cities.

The transport sector is working to increase the proportion of Saudis in the workforce.

In aviation, recruitment of pilots and air traffic controllers has been localised.

Eighteen other jobs in transport will be localised this year.