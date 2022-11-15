Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman and Turkey's Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting on Tuesday in Bali, to discuss bilateral relations.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Indonesian resort. The leaders reviewed relations between the two countries and the prospects for further cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al Aiban and Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Al Qasabi, among other officials.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin were also present.

U. S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. AP

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived at Ngurah Rai International Airport and was received by the coordinating minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia Luhut Binsar.

The trip forms part of a tour to a number of Asian countries to “strengthen relations between the kingdom and friendly countries”, the royal court said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia hosted the G20 in Riyadh in December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah said the kingdom contributed to supporting global stability, maintaining economic balance and overcoming many difficulties and obstacles to achieve peaceful coexistence among the world's countries.

G20 members contributed to the fight against the pandemic with over $21 billion to support health systems and the hunt for a vaccine.