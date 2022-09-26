Trap cameras capture images of rare wildlife in Oman

Several sightings of not often seen wildlife in Al Dhahira governorate, Oman, were recently recorded.

The wild animals monitored through trap cameras have greatly contributed to effectively monitoring the country's wildlife, the Oman news agency (ONA) said. It has also assisted the authorities in following up and protecting habitats to create an integrated ecosystem.

Trap cameras monitor several types of wild animals in Al Dhahirah Governorate, such as the Arabian gazelle, ibex, lynx, sand fox and mountain fox, in addition to some rare and migratory birds. Photo: Oman News Agency

The cameras successfully recorded the presence of Arabian deer, ibex, lynx, sand fox and mountain fox, as well as some rare and migratory birds, further facilitating the work of the environmental management team in collecting wildlife data.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Balushi, environmental inspector in the environmental conservation department at the environment agency in Al Dhahirah governorate, said that the trap cameras made it possible to monitor nocturnal animals that are usually difficult to see and record, especially in rugged and mountainous areas.

The cameras have also been integral in spotting and confirming the existence of the Afghan fox in Al Dhahirah governorate, said Yasser bin Hamoud Al Hinai, head of environmental monitoring at the governorate's environment department.

Considered an endangered animal, the Afghan fox has not been previously recorded or seen with the naked eye.

The images from the cameras are sorted and analysed before submission to the environment agency’s database. This information will serve the projects and plans for protecting wildlife undertaken by the authority to achieve the desired national goals to conserve wildlife.